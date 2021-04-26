Lawyer: Detained Tawau demonstrators likely released today

Police had on Saturday arrested the group of seven for demonstrating in the EMCO area. — AFP pic

KOTA KINABALU, April 26 — The seven people arrested for demonstrating in Kampung Muhibbah Raya, Tawau, which is under an enhanced movement control order (EMCO), are expected to be released today after their two-day remand ends.

Lawyer Sherzali Asli said that work is underway to secure their release after being notified that the police were not planning on extending the remand or charging them in court.

“The cops did not request an extension of the remand. Which means most likely they will be released by 5pm today,” said Sherzali, who is handling the case for the seven under the Sabah Human Rights Centre.

It is believed that there will be no court charges against the seven.

On allegations that there was violence and mishandling of one of the detainees during the arrest, Sherzali said that they are looking into the allegations and have yet to get a medical report.

“We will be doing a fact-finding mission on it. We have also instructed our client’s brother to lodge a police report, which he did,” said Sherzali.

Sherzali is also acting on behalf of the Sabah Law Society’s public interest subcommittee.

On Saturday, the police arrested the group for demonstrating in the EMCO area, allegedly because they were unhappy with the extension of the EMCO, which disrupted their livelihood and also because they were not getting enough food aid.

The seven are aged between 26 and 31 years and include one teacher, five delivery riders or runners and one activist. One of the detainees alleged that he was beaten on the shoulders and chest during arrest, which has been denied by Sabah police commissioner Datuk Hazani Ghazali.

The seven were arrested and investigated for three offences, under Section 188 of the Penal Code, Section 9 (5) of the Peaceful Assembly Act and Section 25 of the Emergency Ordinance 2021 for obstructing civil servants from discharging their duties, violating the Covid-19 preventive standard operating procedure and holding an assembly without permit.