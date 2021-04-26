Health minister: 504,165 have completed both doses of Covid-19 vaccine

Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba said as of yesterday, 800,996 people received their first dose, bringing the total number of Covid-19 vaccine shots administered in the country to 1,305,161. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, April 26 — A total of 504,165 individuals have received both doses of their Covid-19 vaccine under the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme as of yesterday (April 25).

Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba said as of yesterday, 800,996 people received their first dose, bringing the total number of Covid-19 vaccine shots administered in the country to 1,305,161.

In an infographic shared on his Twitter account today, Dr Adham said the five states with the highest number of recipients administered with the first dose were Selangor at 103,615 people, followed by Kuala Lumpur (87,609), Sarawak (83,588), Johor (72,467) and Sabah (66,640).

The five states with the highest number of recipients who had completed both doses so far were Selangor at 70,512 people, followed by Sarawak (51,931), Perak (50,035), Sabah (45,602) and Kuala Lumpur (44,379).

According to Dr Adham, as of yesterday, 38.20 per cent or 9,277,999 of the people targeted had registered for vaccination with Selangor still having the highest number, 2,416,523 registrations or 49.90 per cent of those having registered thus far.

The first phase of the immunization programme, from February to April, involves about 500,000 frontliners, mainly health workers.

The second phase, from April to August this year will involve 9.4 million senior citizens aged 65 and above, as well as vulnerable groups with morbidity problems, in addition to persons with disabilities.

The third phase, scheduled for May to February 2022, is for individuals aged 18 and above, targeting almost 14 million people. — Bernama