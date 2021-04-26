Education Ministry says school session to continue, safe to attend and not cause of Covid-19 clusters as claimed

Sekolah Kebangsaan Convent (2) Bukit Nanas students return to school in Kuala Lumpur March 1, 2021. Senior Education Minister Datuk Mohd Radzi Md Jidin said the data available showed that schools were safe to attend and not the cause of Covid-19 clusters as claimed by various quarters. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

PUTRAJAYA, April 26 — The Education Ministry (KPM) is committed to continuing with the school session as it is confident that the standard operating procedure (SOP) implemented in schools can curb the spread of Covid-19, said Senior Education Minister Datuk Mohd Radzi Md Jidin.

He said the data available showed that schools were safe to attend and not the cause of Covid-19 clusters as claimed by various quarters.

The latest data from the Health Ministry (MOH) showed that of the 99 education clusters, 52 involved schools under KPM with 2,274 cases, he said.

“This is 4.8 per cent of the clusters or 2.07 per cent of cluster cases.

“Of these cases, 1.42 per cent or 1,559 cases involved residential schools and only 0.53 per cent or 585 cases involved non-boarding schools, not even one per cent,” he told a press conference here today. — Bernama

MORE TO COME