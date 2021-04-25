Vaccinated Malaysian workers may be allowed to return from Singapore for Aidilfitri, says Johor rep

A move to allow Malaysian workers who have received Covid-19 vaccination in Singapore to return to celebrate Aidilfitri is being studied. — AFP pic

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

ISKANDAR PUTERI, April 25 — A move to allow Malaysian workers that have received Covid-19 vaccination in Singapore to return especially to celebrate Aidilfitri is being studied.

Johor Investment, Entrepreneur Development, Cooperative and Human Resource Committee chairman Datuk Mohd Izhar Ahmad said the relaxation included providing special green lane pass to those involved.

“Yes, this is among the matters being worked out...the workers involved who have been vaccinated maybe given special green lane pass.

“We have to sit down to discuss and study whether those in cluster category over there should also be given the relaxation,” he told reporters after launching the “Ziarah Kasih Ihya Ramadhan” programme by Johor Entrepreneur Development Council (MPUNJ) here today.

Mohd Izhar was asked if there is a possibility of giving relaxation to Malaysian workers in Singapore who have been vaccinated in the republic to return home to celebrate Aidilfitri.

According to him, the need of vaccination is among the conditions agreed between Malaysia and Singapore in the discussion to open up the border and therefore Johor will adhere to it.

“We were told that all our people should be vaccinated. So Johor is taking the proactive step to expedite vaccination as soon as possible to enable the border checkpoint opening agreement with Singapore to be met,” he said.

He also said Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin and his counterpart Lee Hsien Loong are expected to discuss the matter early next month.

In today’s programme, 500 food baskets were distributed to recipients in four districts, namely Johor Bahru, Kota TInggi, Kulai and Pontian. — Bernama