Melaka allows Aidilfitri Bazaar to operate until 2am

Melaka Chief Minister Datuk Seri Sulaiman Md Ali (centre) is seen after the launch of the Ramadan Mega Bazaar, April 24, 2021. — Bernama pic

MELAKA, April 25 — The state government has given the ‘green light’ for Aidilfitri bazaar traders to operate their business until 2am.

Chief Minister Datuk Seri Sulaiman Md Ali, however, cautioned the bazaar operators, traders and visitors to comply with the prescribed standard operating procedures (SOP) to contain the spread of Covid-19.

He said the decision to allow the Aidilfitri bazaar to operate until 2am followed a decision by the National Security Council (NSC) to allow Ramadan bazaars to operate until 2am.

“The ruling depends on the decision to be made by NSC from time to time based on the number of new Covid-19 cases.

“So it (operate until 2am) can be revoked at any time if it is found there is a violation of the prescribed SOP or if there is an increase in cases,” he told reporters after opening the 2021 Ramadan Mega Bazaar at Tapak Dataran MITC here last night.

Meanwhile this year’s Ramadan Mega Bazaar involved the participation of 270 traders, who had registered and paid the deposit last year, but the programme was cancelled due to movement control order (MCO). — Bernama