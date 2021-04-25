Dr Adham: 498,504 individuals have completed both doses of Covid-19 vaccine

Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba speaks during a press conference in Kuala Lumpur April 6, 2021. ― Picture by Firdaus Latif

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

KUALA LUMPUR, April 25 — A total of 498,504 individuals have completed receiving both doses of their vaccine shots under the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme as of yesterday.

Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba said 791,910 individuals were given the first dose during the same period, bringing the number of doses administered so far to a total of 1,290,414.

Based on an infographic shared on his official Twitter page today, Selangor recorded the state with the highest recipients of the first dose, at 103,615, followed by Kuala Lumpur (87,609), Sarawak (78,936), Johor (71,736) and Sabah (66,448).

Selangor also recorded the highest number of recipients who had completed both doses, totalling 70,512, followed by Sarawak (50,448), Perak (49,995), Sabah (45, 602) and Kuala Lumpur (44,379).

According to Dr Adham, as of yesterday, only 38.1 per cent or 9,250,441 of the targeted group, registered to receive the vaccine injection, with Selangor still recording the highest number of registrations at 2,411,498 or 49.8 per cent.

According to the immunisation programme, the implementation period of the first phase of vaccination is from February until this month, involving 500,000 frontliners, including health workers.

The second phase is from this month until August this year involving 9.4 million senior citizens, aged 60 and above, as well as the vulnerable groups with morbidity problems, in addition to persons with disabilities.

The third phase, scheduled from May to February 2022 is for individuals aged 18 and above, targeting about 14 million people, who include non-citizens. — Bernama