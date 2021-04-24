Sultan of Brunei chairs special Asean Leaders’ Meeting

Perdana Menteri Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin arrives at the Soekarno-Hatta Airport in Jakarta April 24, 2021. ― Bernama pic

JAKARTA, April 24 ― A special Asean Leaders' Meeting on the crisis in Myanmar, chaired by Brunei's Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah, is being held at the Asean Secretariat here today.

Among those present in the meeting, which started at 1.40pm, are Malaysian Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Techo Hun Sen and Indonesian President Joko Widodo.

Also present was Myanmar junta chief Min Aung Hlaing.

Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi said only the leaders of Thailand, Laos and the Philippines were not attending the meeting today.

The special meeting has taken centre stage with the international community waiting to see if the 10-member regional grouping can emerge with a tangible solution for the crisis in Myanmar.

Myanmar has been in upheaval since Min Aung Hlaing ousted an elected government led by democracy champion Aung San Suu Kyi, with security forces having killed more than 700 people in the wake of mass protests. ― Bernama