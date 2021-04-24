Lawyer: Fahmi Reza out this evening as magistrate gave just one-day remand in Spotify playlist probe

Graphic artist Fahmi Reza was held overnight by the police for an investigation over his satirical work involving a Spotify playlist. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, April 24 ― Graphic artist Fahmi Reza Mohd Zarin will be released this evening after being held overnight by the police for an investigation over his satirical work involving a Spotify playlist as a magistrate only granted the police one day of remand, his lawyer said.

Lawyer Rajsurian Pillai, who attended the remand proceedings this morning before magistrate Nitya Ravindran, said the police had asked for four days of remand on Fahmi for their investigations.

However, Rajsurian said the magistrate only allowed the police to keep Fahmi until 5pm or 6pm, which meant he “will be released today itself”.

Rajsurian noted that the police have also yet to take Fahmi’s statement despite having him in their custody since yesterday and will instead record this at noon today.

Lawyer Yohendra Nadarajan, who also represented Fahmi, was also present in this morning’s remand proceedings.

Fahmi was held overnight at the Dang Wangi police lock-up, Rajsurian confirmed.

