Johor cops smash drug trafficking syndicates, seize drugs worth RM3.16m

Johor Police Chief Datuk Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay showing the drugs seized at a storage store in the city involving a drug seizure value of RM3.16 million, in a press conference in Johor Baru, April 24, 2021. — Bernama pic

JOHOR BARU, April 24 — Johor police crippled two drug trafficking syndicates and seized various drugs worth RM3.16 million following the arrests of 16 individuals this week.

Its chief Datuk Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay said the first case involved the arrest of 10 members of the ‘Ah Chuan’ drug trafficking syndicate, including their leader, who had been active for the past year.

The arrests of the individuals, aged between 21 and 51, were made through six raids in the district from April 20 until yesterday.

It follows the results of an interrogation of an arrested individual which later led to the discovery of an ecstasy powder processing store along with a number of drugs and processing equipment.

“The first drug seizure involved 49.3 kilogrammes (kg) of ecstasy powder, 2.1 kg of syabu, 450.5 grammes (gms) of heroin, 3.8 gms of cannabis, 110 gms of ‘Magic Mushroom’, 12.11 gms of ketamine, 10 Erimin 5 pills and five ecstasy pills.

“We found that the modus operandi of this syndicate was to rent a “gated and guarded” condominium to be used as a drug processing store,” he told reporters at a press conference, here, today.

In the second case, he said six individuals comprising a local man, four women and a Chinese male national, all aged from 36 to 46 were arrested through four raids in the district in the same period.

He said police also seized 2.11 kg of syabu, 204 gms of ‘Magic Mushroom’, 42 grams of ecstasy powder, 6.8 gms of ketamine, 95 Erimin 5 pills and 1,980 ecstasy pills with a total value of RM126,457.

Apart from that, three vehicles and RM19,448 in cash were also seized.

“The modus operandi of this syndicate was to use lorry transport agents to deliver drugs to neighbouring countries with drugs packed and hidden in wooden chairs to elude the authorities,” Ayob Khan added.

All the detained individuals are now remanded for seven days until April 28 for further investigation under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952. — Bernama