From Dang Wangi lockup, Fahmi Reza pens note to defend satire and parody as protest

KUALA LUMPUR, April 24 — Local graphic artist Mohd Fahmi Reza Mohd Zarin wrote a personal note while being held overnight at the Dang Wangi police lock-up over a satirical playlist of songs on the Spotify app, defending satire as part of the freedom of expression.

Better known as just Fahmi Reza, his handwritten note in the Malay language from within the lock-up was sighted by Malay Mail.

“In this country where a graphic designer is censored, arrested and locked up for his artwork, it is very important for this creative expression — parody and satire as a form of protest — to be continued to be practised and to be continued to be defended,” he wrote.

His lawyer Rajsurian Pillai said the note was written by Fahmi Reza in the lock-up.

Arrested yesterday and held overnight in the police lock-up, Fahmi Reza is set to be released this evening, after the magistrate this morning only granted one day of remand instead of the four-day remand sought by the police.

A screenshot of Fahmi Reza’s handwritten note. ― Picture courtesy of Rajsurian Pillai



