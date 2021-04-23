Ismail Sabri: Aidilfitri bazaars’ operation hours extended to 2am, Raya SOPs out next week

A general view of the Aidilfitri bazaar at Kompleks PKNS in Shah Alam April 10, 2021. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, April 23 — Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob today announced that Aidilfitri bazaar’s operating hours have been extended from 12am to 2am, adding that SOPs for Raya celebrations will be released next week.

In a press conference this evening, Ismail said that the decision to extend the operating hours for Aidilfitri bazaars to 2am comes after numerous complaints were made by vendors claiming that Terawih prayers — which usually ends late at night — does not give these vendors the time they need to sell their products.

“In this fasting month, people will only head to the Aidilfitri bazaars after their Terawih prayers. The operating hours until 12am is too short, so these vendors have requested that we extended the hours.

“Thus, the National Security Council (MKN) have decided to extend the operating hours of the Aidilfitri Bazaar from 12am to 2am. This will go into effect starting tomorrow (April 23),” he said.

