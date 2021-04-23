Foreign Ministry: Malaysia strongly supports Brunei’s effort to convene tomorrow’s Asean meet

According to the statement from Malaysia’s Foreign Ministry, besides the Myanmar issue, the leaders will also discuss several pressing issues concerning peace, security, and stability of the region. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, April 23 — Malaysia strongly supports Brunei’s efforts as the Chair of Asean 2021 in convening the Asean Leader’s Meeting in Jakarta tomorrow, where the unfolding developments in Myanmar is expected to be high on the meeting’s agenda.

The meeting is seen significant as it is set to determine the direction and future of the regional grouping in line with its principles of Asean Centrality in promoting and protecting peace, security, stability and prosperity in the region.

According to the statement from Malaysia’s Foreign Ministry, besides the Myanmar issue, the leaders will also discuss several pressing issues concerning peace, security, and stability of the region.

“At the invitation of Brunei’s Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah, Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin will attend the Asean Leaders’ Meeting accompanied by Foreign Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein as well as a small group of senior officials from the Prime Minister’s Office and the ministry.

“The meeting which will be held at Asean Secretariat at Jakarta, Indonesia will be attended by Asean leaders, as well as Asean Secretary General and Senior General Min Aung Hlaing of Myanmar,” it added.

The statement said the delegation will be subjected to strict Covid-19 preventative SOP as agreed upon by the Ministry of Health Malaysia (MOH), National Security Council (NSC) and the Indonesian Ministry of Health.

Myanmar has been going through upheaval since armed forces chief Min Aung Hlaing on February 1 ousted an elected government led by democracy champion Aung San Suu Kyi. As of Wednesday, the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners (AAPP) reported that 739 people had been killed in the demonstrations against the coup and 3,331 people had been detained. — Bernama