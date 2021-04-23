EMCO in Sekolah Menengah Sains Banting from April 24-May 7, says Ismail Sabri

Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said the movement control order (MCO) in the Lahad Datu district, Sabah, which was supposed to end tomorrow, had been extended until May 8 following a surge in Covid-19 cases there. ― Bernama pic

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

KUALA LUMPUR, April 23 — Sekolah Menengah Sains Banting in Kuala Langat, Selangor will be placed under the enhanced movement control order (EMCO) from tomorrow until May 7, said Senior Minister (Security) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

He said the Ministry of Health had conducted 472 screenings and 71 of the students tested positive for Covid-19.

“The MOH also confirmed that the rate of infectivity in the locality is still high. The implementation of the EMCO is to facilitate the MOH to carry out early detection as well as to curb the spread of the virus among the school’s students and staff,” he said at a media conference today.

Meanwhile, Ismail Sabri said the movement control order (MCO) in the Lahad Datu district, Sabah, which was supposed to end tomorrow, had been extended until May 8 following a surge in Covid-19 cases there.

He added that the EMCO in two areas in Sarawak, namely in Mukah Polytechnic and the Jalan Bukut Longhouse in Balingian, Mukah; as well as Kampung Muhibbah Raya in Tawau, Sabah had also been extended until May 8.

He said the decisions were taken after the risk evaluations carried out by the various agencies in the MCO technical committee and on the advice of the MOH.

“At the Mukah Polytechnic, 241 Covid-19 positive cases were detected out of the 1,703 screenings, while at the Jalan Bukut Longhouse, 96 positive cases were identified from 349 screenings.

“In Kampung Muhibbah Raya, the MOH carried out 622 screenings and 70 positive cases were recorded,” he said.

Ismail Sabri also announced that the EMCO in Kampung Bukit Belacon, Segama, Lahad Datu, Sabah would end tomorrow as scheduled following a drop in active cases in the locality and the cluster being under control. — Bernama