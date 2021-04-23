Bersatu Supreme Council member welcomes Perikatan-Dr Mahathir cooperation

Datuk Zuraida Kamaruddin, who is also Housing and Local Government Minister, said she had suggested the cooperation between PN and the Langkawi MP before. ― Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, April 23 — Bersatu Supreme Council member Datuk Zuraida Kamaruddin said she agreed if former Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad worked with the Perikatan Nasional (PN).

“I would very much welcome if Tun Mahathir joins PN,” she told reporters after attending the Srikandi Muda Leadership Empowerment programme here today.

Zuraida, who is also Housing and Local Government Minister, said she had suggested the cooperation between PN and the Langkawi MP before.

Media recently reported that PN secretary-general Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin said the coalition was open to welcoming anyone including Dr Mahathir, as long as the requirements in the constitution were met.

Meanwhile, on the standard operating procedures (SOP) compliance at Ramadan bazaars under local authorities, Zuraida said as of today, one bazaar in Penang was issued compound while three bazaars were ordered to close in Kedah, Terengganu and Selangor for failing to comply with the SOP.

“A total of 1,122 bazaars are operating. Three have been ordered to close but can reopen,” she said. — Bernama