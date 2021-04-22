Ten fined for violating CMCO SOP at Jalan Kuchai Lama night club, say police

Brickfields district police chief ACP Anuar Omar said in the 2am raid, the police also nabbed 14 individuals comprising two local men, a Myanmar man and the rest were Vietnamese women. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, April 22 — Ten local men were fined for violating the standard operating procedures (SOP) of the conditional movement control order (CMCO) in a raid at a night club in Jalan Kuchai Lama here, early this morning.

Brickfields district police chief ACP Anuar Omar said in the 2am raid, the police also nabbed 14 individuals comprising two local men who were visitors of the night club, a Myanmar man believed to be the caretaker of the premises and the rest were Vietnamese women.

“The Myanmar man, three Vietnamese women and two local men tested positive for drugs. The social visit passes of the 11 Vietnamese women have also expired,” he said in a statement today.

He added that the police had confiscated several items, including 1,590 millilitres of drugs believed MDMA (methylenedioxymethamphetamine) and 1.5 grams of ketamine.

“All the suspects, aged between 17 and 39, have been remanded for further investigation until May 5,” he said.

Anuar said the case was being investigated under the Immigration Act 1959/63, Immigration Regulations 1963, Dangerous Drugs Act 1952, Entertainment (Federal Territory of Kuala Lumpur) Act 1992 and Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act. — Bernama