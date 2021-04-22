Prime Minister’s Office: Over two million civil servants, pensioners to receive Aidilfitri aid

The Prime Minister’s Office in a statement today said that all government pensioners would also receive Aidilfitri aid of RM250. — Picture by Saw Siow Feng

KUALA LUMPUR, April 22 — The government today announced a Special Aidilfitri Aid of RM500 for civil servants, which to be paid with their salary on May 6.

Prime Minister’s Office in a statement here today said that all government pensioners would also receive Aidilfitri aid of RM250.

The aid will benefit over two million civil servants and pensioners.

“The government has agreed to give a Special Aidilfitri Aid of RM500 to all civil servants on Grade 56 and below including those under a Contract Of Service, Contract For Service, daily part-time officers and those appointed under MySTEP, and RM250 to all government retirees.

“This aid is given in appreciation of the contributions and sacrifices made by the civil servants in providing services to the people, especially when the country is dealing with challenging times,” the statement said.

It said the announcement on the Special Aidilfitri Aid was made earlier this year compared to the previous year as the government was concerned in helping the civil servants and pensioners to make early preparations for Aidilfitri.

“The government also hopes the aid will help alleviate the financial burden of civil servants and pensioners and that it would become the catalyst for them to continue providing their service with full dedication,” it added. — Bernama