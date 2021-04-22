Immigration D-G: Suspected Pakistani mastermind among three nabbed over fake employment pass syndicate

Immigration Department director-general Datuk Khairul Dzaimee Daud said the operation was aimed at tracking down the remnants of companies that used the Temporary Employment Visit Pass (PLKS) stickers issued by the ‘ID Hack’ syndicate of the Malaysian Immigration System (MyIMMs). — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, April 22 — Three individuals, including a Pakistani man suspected of masterminding a syndicate of fake employment passes, were arrested in a raid at two premises in Jalan Ipoh here yesterday.

The 4.30pm operation was a follow-up to the “Operasi Hack” carried out in collaboration with the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) on April 6.

Immigration Department director-general Datuk Khairul Dzaimee Daud said the operation was aimed at tracking down the remnants of companies that used the Temporary Employment Visit Pass (PLKS) stickers issued by the “ID Hack” syndicate of the Malaysian Immigration System (MyIMMs).

“Apart from the 39-year-old mastermind, we also detained a 24-year-old man and 20-year-old woman, both Malaysians, for protecting him.

“Some 81 passports of various countries including Pakistan, Bangladesh and Vietnam as well as cash totalling RM15,950 were seized,” he said in a statement today.

The modus operandi of the syndicate, which had been active since last year, involves the Pakistani man finding customers, especially those who committed offences under the Immigration Act and offered to join the labour recalibration programme, he said.

Khairul Dzaimee said the syndicate would charge between RM2,000 and RM3,000 per person and it had easily made a total of RM243,000.

He advised employers and foreign workers to deal with the department directly for the recalibration programme, without involving a middleman or an agent. — Bernama