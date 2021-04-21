Two-week closure for Alor Gajah vocational college after 37 students test positive for Covid-19

State Health and Anti-dadah Committee chairman Datuk Rahmad Mariman said the Melaka Health Department had been notified of a positive case following symptomatic screening of a student who returned from a red zone on April 16. — Reuters pic

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

MELAKA, April 21 — Kolej Vokasional Datuk Seri Mohd Zain (KVDSMZ) Alor Gajah has been ordered to close for two weeks from today until May 4 after 37 students tested positive for Covid-19.

State Health and Anti-dadah Committee chairman Datuk Rahmad Mariman said the Melaka Health Department had been notified of a positive case following symptomatic screening of a student who returned from a red zone on April 16.

“Following that, immediate screenings of 196 close contacts of the positive case involving college mates and teachers were conducted, with students found positive isolated and referred for further treatment,” he said in a statement today.

Rahmad also said that following the detection of new cases in Melaka today, 430 close contacts were traced and Covid-19 tests would be conducted on them soon.

Any enquiries on Covid-19 can be directed to the Melaka Crisis Preparedness and Response Centre (CPRC) at 06-2356999/6851 or e-mail [email protected]. — Bernama