Kuantan-bound college students arrested for using forged interstate travel form

KUANTAN, April 21 — Police arrested two female students of a private college on suspicion of using a fake interstate travel permit to enter Pahang on Monday.

Bentong district police chief Supt Zaiham Mohd Kahar said the two suspects, both aged 22, and were travelling in the same vehicle, were arrested at a roadblock after the Bentong Toll Plaza, at 6.45pm after personnel on duty doubted the authenticity of the form submitted by them.

“Preliminary investigations believe that the stamp and signature of the police station chief who approved the form for the journey from Kuala Lumpur to Kuantan on the grounds of attending classes was fake and produced using a scanner.

“Police also found a copy of a blank form with a fake signature which purportedly belongs to the police station chief on the smartphone of one of the suspects, which is believed to have been used to produce the interstate travel permit form,” he said in a statement here today.

Zaiham said both suspects also tested positive for cannabis and further investigations were conducted under Section 468 and Section 471 of the Penal Code. — Bernama