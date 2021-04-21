Cops: Employer who beat bodyguards for fasting to be charged in KL and Klang tomorrow

Selangor CID chief SAC Nik Ezanee Mohd Faisal said the employer will also be charged under Section 109/304 of the same code for conspiring to order his assistant to cane the two victims. — Bernama pic

SHAH ALAM, April 21 — The main suspect who assaulted his bodyguards for fasting last week will be charged at the Klang and Kuala Lumpur Magistrate Court tomorrow.

Selangor Criminal Investigation Department (CID) chief SAC Nik Ezanee Mohd Faisal said the prosecution department chief of the Attorney-General’s Chambers agreed to charge the suspect under Section 506 of the Penal Code for criminal intimidation by pointing a pistol at one of the victims.

He said the employer will also be charged under Section 109/304 of the same code for conspiring to order his assistant to cane the two victims. He also faces a charge under Section 323 of the same act for slapping and kneeing one of the victim in his abdomen.

In addition, Nik Ezanee said the main suspect will be charged under Section 298 of the Penal Code for uttering words with deliberate intention of wounding the religious feelings of both victims.

“The employer will then be brought to the Kuala Lumpur Court tomorrow to be charged under Section 323,” he said in a statement today, adding that the employer’s assistant will be charged under 324 of the same act for causing harm with a cane.

Meanwhile, it was suggested that another worker be released without condition as the worker was not related to the incident, he said.

“Two more workers were released on bail under Section 118 of the Criminal Procedure Code to act as prosecution witnesses for the case,” Nik Ezanee said. — Bernama