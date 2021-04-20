Police open investigation paper on ‘indecent’ mural in Kuala Selangor

Kuala Selangor district police chief Supt Ramli Kasa said a police report was lodged by members of the public at 10pm yesterday and the case was being investigated under Section 427 of the Penal Code and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act (CMA) 1998. — Screengrabs from Facebook/Nor Zigan Zigan

SHAH ALAM, April 20 — Kuala Selangor police have opened an investigation paper into the case of an indecent mural painting on the wall of the Kuala Selangor Art Gallery, near here which has gone viral on social media.

Kuala Selangor district police chief Supt Ramli Kasa said a police report was lodged by members of the public at 10pm yesterday and the case was being investigated under Section 427 of the Penal Code and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act (CMA) 1998.

He said a preliminary investigation had been carried out in which on April 12 an art project was started by the Persatuan Kesenian Sasaran Kuala Selangor. The association had applied to the Kuala Selangor District Council (MDKS) for the project and received approval on March 22.

“However, MDKS had not been clearly told what shape or type of mural would be painted on the wall,” he said in a statement today.

Ramli said from the investigation the artist stated that the painting had to be painted layer by layer until it was finished but did not indicate it would contain elements that could provoke disharmony among the races or insult any party.

Meanwhile, MDKS, in a statement posted on Facebook said it took a serious view of the backlash by social media users about the mural.

MDKS said it had received initial information (about the case) at 7pm that the mural was still only 20 per cent completed but it had been viralled on social media.

Accordingly, MDKS instructed the artist to complete the drawing by removing the sensitive parts (of the drawing) within three hours.

“Forty per cent of the painting was completed at 10 pm and is the rest is expected to be completed on or before April 26,” he added.

MDKS reminded artists to always be careful and mindful of the sensitivities of local cultures in the production of artwork and to refer to MDKS beforehand for queries. — Bernama