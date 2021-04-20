Khairy: 84pc attendance at start of National Immunisation Programme’s second phase

A senior citizen arrives for her Covid-19 shot under phase two of Penang’s immunisation drive at the Caring Society Complex in George Town April 19, 2021. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

KUALA LUMPUR, April 20 — The first day of the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme’s (PICK) second phase yesterday saw an 84 per cent attendance rate, according to Coordinating Minister Khairy Jamaluddin.

The science, technology and innovation minister further said the vaccines allocated to those who did not show up for their appointment were also not wasted as these were given to volunteers present at the inoculation drive.

“Based on data from the first day of phase two of PICK, we had an 84 per cent attendance rate from people with appointments. Some asked to reschedule,” he said.

Khairy said those involved with the programme will be working on improving their strategic communications to increase the attendance rate.

Phase two of the immunisation programme is targeted for those exceptionally vulnerable to Covid-19, including senior citizens, persons with disabilities and those with chronic illnesses.

Phase three of the programme, which will inoculate the remaining adults aged 18 years and above, is set to begin in May.

However, low registration rates for the vaccination programme have become a concern as of late, with 90 per cent of Selangor’s senior citizens yet to register as of March 21.

In Penang, only 44.5 per cent of its citizens have registered for the programme as of yesterday.