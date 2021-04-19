FAM chief Hamidin receives Covid-19 jab

FAM president Datuk Hamidin Mohd Amin speaks to the press after meeting with FAM members at the Palace of Golden Horses in Seri Kembangan November 12, 2018. — Malay Mail pic

PUTRAJAYA, April 19 — Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) president Datuk Hamidin Mohd Amin today became the first person from the national football body to be vaccinated under the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme.

National team chief coach Tan Cheng Hoe and captain Mohd Aidil Zafuan Abdul Radzak were also among the early recipients of the vaccine jabs at Dewan Seri Seroja here.

They were among 78 people comprising national football players and officials involved in the immunisation programme organised by the Youth and Sports Ministry (KBS).

The others seen turning up for the vaccination included Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) players Mohd Farizal Marlias and Muhammad Syafiq Ahmad, Perak FC’s Mohd Shahrul Mohd Saad and naturalised national player Guilherme De Paula.

FAM secretary-general Stuart Ramalingam, team manager Datuk Mohd Yusoff Mahadi and FAM technical director Datuk Ong Kim Swee were also spotted at the programme. — Bernama



