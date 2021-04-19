Cops arrest eight men involved in Rawang restaurant brawl

Arifai said four of the suspects, aged between 23 and 29, were arrested at the Gombak police station when they came to give their statements while four others turned themselves in at the same station. — AFP pic

KUALA LUMPUR, April 19 — Eight men were arrested by the police today to assist in the investigation of a fight at a restaurant in Rawang that occurred early this morning.

Gombak police chief ACP Arifai Tarawe said four of the suspects, aged between 23 and 29, were arrested at the Gombak police station when they came to give their statements while four others turned themselves in at the same station.

"We are tracking down several other individuals to assist in the investigation," he said in a statement last night.

In the 1am incident, a 29-year-old individual was having drinks with his friends at a restaurant in Rawang when a misunderstanding occurred with a group of other men that led to bottles being thrown at his table and when the victim and his friends retaliated by doing the same, a scuffle broke between the groups.

He said the complainant sustained light injuries on his hand and chest and the case was being investigated under Section 147 of the Penal Code.

Arifai urged the public with information on the incident to contact the police.

In a separate incident, police are tracking down a man to assist in the investigation of a fight that occurred in front of a restaurant in Damai Perdana, Kajang on April 9.

Kajang district police chief Mohd Zaid Hassan said the individual was identified as Yuen Wai Lam, 26 from No 3, Jalan Penghulu 12/3, Bandar Mahkota Cheras.

Mohd Zaid said police had arrested and remanded four men aged 19 and 28 to assist in the investigation under Section 148 of the Penal Code for rioting. — Bernama



