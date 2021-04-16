UEM Edgenta denies wrongdoing after unit sued for breaching terms of MRT2 sub-contract

The civil suit concerns EPB’s Klang Valley Mass Rapid Transit's Putrajaya Line (MRT2) project for a Protection & Relocation of Utilities (relocation of telecommunications works) sub-contract work in 2016.

KUALA LUMPUR, April 16 — UEM Edgenta Bhd has strongly denied allegations of improper work planning and resources allocation, as well as other claims against its subsidiary, Edgenta Propel Bhd (EPB).

In a filing with Bursa Malaysia today, it said EPB, having consulted its solicitors, Messrs Zul Rafique & Partners, is of the view that this suit is totally without merit and will robustly defend the said claim.

The civil suit concerns EPB’s Klang Valley Mass Rapid Transit's Putrajaya Line (MRT2) project for a Protection & Relocation of Utilities (relocation of telecommunications works) sub-contract work in 2016.

On Thursday, the company said EPB received a writ and statement of claim on Monday from Messrs. Harold & Lam Partnership, the solicitors acting for Ahmad Zaki Sdn Bhd (AZSB) claiming that EPB has breached the the express and/or implied terms of the contract as a sub-contractor to carry out and complete the works of the project package.

The contract amounted to RM87 million excluding the Good and Services Tax (GST).

The civil suit is fixed for case management on April 27 by way of e-review before the High Court Deputy Registrar. — Bernama