MCMC takes action after Raya ad on gambling goes viral

The advertisement, which went viral, shows a man who wants to 'balik kampung' making extra money via online gambling. — SoyaCincau pic

KUALA LUMPUR, April 16 — The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) is taking necessary action against a viral video clip which promotes online gambling in conjunction with Hari Raya. The video shows a man who wants to balik kampung making extra money through an online gambling platform.

According to MCMC’s official statement, all forms of online gambling and promotion of online gambling activities fall under the Common Gaming Houses Act 1953 which is under jurisdiction of the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM). The MCMC said that it has taken a fast-track approach on 12th March 2021 to empower the police to instruct all internet service providers to block access to sites and platforms that violate the same act.

After the video was discovered, the MCMC has reached out to various platforms including Facebook, Twitter and YouTube to remove the gambling ad in accordance to their terms and condition and community guidelines. The online gambling platform is said to be based outside of Malaysia. The commission has also reminded all production houses and talents to be wary about getting involved in activities that promote online gambling, which is clearly an offence.

All content production including distribution must adhere to the content code of the MCMC. While creators are given freedom to create content, they must follow the code to ensure that it is suitable for the norms of multi-cultural Malaysia. It also reminded all social media users to be responsible and to report such content violations to the authorities for immediate action and not to share the video. — SoyaCincau