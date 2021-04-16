Jeffrey Kitingan: New deputy tourism minister’s appointment an honour to STAR

Sabah Parti Solidariti Tanah Airku (STAR) president Datuk Jeffrey Kitingan speaks during a press conference in Kota Kinabalu September 22, 2020. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KOTA KINABALU, April 16 — Parti Solidariti Tanah Airku (STAR) president Datuk Seri Jeffrey Kitingan said that the appointment of the party’s secretary-general Datuk Guandee Kohoi as deputy tourism, arts and culture minister would be a boost to the state’s tourism economy.

Kitingan said Kohoi’s appointment will benefit Sabah not just for its tourism industry, but it also shows the federal government’s approval of STAR.

“I am delighted because Kohoi will be able to carry on the work I started when I held the role last year,” said Kitingan.

“Even though my tenure at the ministry was brief, I was fully dedicated to it. I left the ministry with a heavy heart as I felt like I was already a part of this ministry, but I am relieved that someone who shares my idea has taken my place,” he said in a statement today.

Guandee was sworn in as deputy minister today after being appointed a senator last December.

Kitingan said that Guandee was already acquainted with the ministry as he had always accompanied him during his tenure.

“As a result, he is no stranger to the demands and responsibilities of this ministry.

“As we all know, the tourism industry is critical to Sabah’s economy, and with him in charge, industry players will have a friend who understands Sabah’s situation better,” he said.

Kitingan, who had held the role since March of last year, vacated it after being appointed deputy chief minister when the Gabungan Rakyat Sabah coalition formed the government.

Kitingan was among those permitted to attend the swearing-in ceremony at the Istana Negara in Kuala Lumpur.