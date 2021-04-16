In Alor Setar, ambulance ferrying Covid-19 patient involved in accident

File picture of an ambulance leaving Menara City One during the enhanced movement control order (EMCO) in Kuala Lumpur April 5, 2020. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

ALOR SETAR, April 16 — An ambulance ferrying a Covid-19 patient was involved in an accident with a one-tonne lorry at KM52.6 northbound of the North-South Expressway (PLUS), near the Alor Setar Selatan toll plaza this evening.

Kedah Health director Dr Mohd Fikri Ujang said the ambulance was on its way from Sungai Petani to the Sultanah Bahiyah Hospital (HSB) with the patient and three Ministry of Health staff on board.

“All the four passengers are safe and have been sent to HSB for treatment,” he said when contacted by Bernama today.

Meanwhile, Kedah Fire and Rescue Department assistant director (operations) Mohamadul Ehsan Mohd Zain said the department received an emergency call regarding the incident at 4.20pm.

“The 56-year-old lorry assistant suffered serious injuries after being thrown out of the lorry, while the 59-year-old driver sustained minor injuries,” he added. — Bernama