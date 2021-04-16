Dr Noor Hisham: Educational institution, entertainment centre, and social event among seven new Covid-19 clusters in Malaysia

The Health director-general said two of these clusters were detected in Sarawak, and one each in Kuala Lumpur, Selangor, Sabah, Negri Sembilan, and Pahang. — Picture by Hari Anggara

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

KUALA LUMPUR, April 16 — An educational institution, an entertainment outlet, and a social event held earlier this month were among the cause of seven new Covid-19 clusters reported today, said Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah.

The Health director-general said two of these clusters were detected in Sarawak, and one each in Kuala Lumpur, Selangor, Sabah, Negri Sembilan, and Pahang.

These seven new clusters alone account for 245 out of the 2,551 new infections reported today.

The two clusters detected in Sarawak were the Jalan Sultan Iskandar and the Jepak clusters.

Detected among the staff of a public institution in Bintulu, the Jalan Sultan Iskandar cluster’s index case tested positive on April 7, with 440 close contacts tested so far and 27 coming up positive.

Meanwhile, the Jepak cluster involves 50 positive cases detected from 402 people screened, all of whom had attended a social gathering on April 3, also in Bintulu. Its index case tested positive on April 8 after exhibiting symptoms.

In Kuala Lumpur, the Jalan Kia Peng cluster was detected at an entertainment spot in the capital, after its index case tested positive on Tuesday after displaying symptoms. So far eight people have tested positive from 18 individuals tested so far.

Over in Pahang, the Sri Layang was detected among the staff of an educational institution in Bentong where its index case tested positive on April 11. Some 420 people have been tested since with 16 cases turning up positive.

In Selangor, the Jalan Balakong Cluster was detected among workers of a construction company in Seri Kembangan, Hulu Langat. A total of 19 workers tested positive from the 29 tested.

Two new clusters were detected in two detention centres, the DTI Sandakan cluster in Sabah and DTI Lenggeng cluster in Negri Sembilan.

The DTI Sandakan cluster has to date 55 positive cases from 641 people tested so far as a result of a targeted screening exercise. The first positive cases were detected today.

Meanwhile, the DTI Lenggeng cluster involves the Port Dickson and Seremban districts, with its index case testing positive on April 10. To date, 181 people have been screened with 70 positive cases.

To date, a total of 1,507 clusters have been detected nationwide, with 346 of them still active, 68 of them reporting new infections today including the seven from today.