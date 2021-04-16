Bodyguards beaten for fasting in Klang: Selangor police chief advises public not to take law into their own hands

Selangor Police chief Datuk Arjunaidi Mohamed said they had detected several seditious calls from certain parties to declare war and surround the Klang area. — Bernama pic

SHAH ALAM, April 16 — Police have urged and advised the public not to take the law into their own hands and worsen the situation following an incident where two personal bodyguards were assaulted by their employer for fasting.

Selangor Police chief Datuk Arjunaidi Mohamed said they had detected several seditious calls from certain parties to declare war and surround the Klang area.

“Such statements can worsen the situation as well as affect public order and action can be taken under Section 504 of the Penal Code,” he said in a statement today.

Apart from that, he said several video clips had also been uploaded from various social media platforms, urging that appropriate action be taken against the suspects.

Arjunaidi confirmed that police have, so far, arrested five individuals to assist in investigations.

Four of them were arrested in Klang Selatan, Selangor while one was detained in Dang Wangi, Kuala Lumpur, he said, adding that all five have been remanded for between five and seven days.

As such, he advised the public not to speculate, share or spread any news from unverified sources. — Bernama