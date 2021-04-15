Everything is ‘Shariah-compliant’ for Perikatan, says Khalid Samad after Islamic affairs minister’s sponsored private jet trip

The Shah Alam MP, in a tweet today, compared the actions of current PN ministers to the Cabinet of Pakatan Harapan (PH) when it was in power, zeroing in on de facto Islamic affairs minister Datuk Zulkifli Mohamad’s recent sponsored trip to Saudi Arabia. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, April 15 — Parti Amanah Negara communications director Khalid Samad fired shots at the Perikatan Nasional government today when he suggested that the current administration is not bothered about maintaining its integrity.

The Shah Alam MP, in a tweet today, compared the actions of current PN ministers to the Cabinet of Pakatan Harapan (PH) when it was in power, zeroing in on de facto Islamic affairs minister Datuk Zulkifli Mohamad’s recent sponsored trip to Saudi Arabia.

“For the sake of maintaining integrity, ministers were not allowed to receive gifts from contractors worth more than RM500. Gifts that were allowed were only in the form of food hampers, flowers, and similar items.

“That was during the era of PH who were accused of not being Shariah-compliant.

“In the PN era, everything is Shariah-compliant,” he said.

Along with Khalid’s tweet was a video attached showing Zulkifli’s entire entourage travelling in the private jet, where they can be seen laughing and enjoying the luxurious aircraft while taking photos of themselves posing inside the plane and showing its bedroom.

The video which was re-shared by Zulkifli’s predecessor Datuk Seri Mujahid Yusof Rawa had surfaced online on Monday, naturally sparking controversy with many questioning the number of resources needed for the chartered flight and if it was taxpayers’ money used.

Zulkifli, however, has since denied the allegations, saying the clip showing him on the private jet was just before a short trip from Riyadh and Madinah, adding it was sponsored by the Muslim World League.

The minister and former mufti also denied he had taken the private jet en route from Malaysia and had instead taken a Saudia Airlines commercial flight.

He said the luxury aircraft was decreed by Prince Faisal after finding out that Zulkifli is also an alumnus of the Islamic University of Madinah.

Prince Faisal bin Salman Al Saud is the governor of Madinah.

Zulkifli had said that he saw Prince Faisal’s gesture as a sign of respect from Saudi Arabia and the League towards Malaysia.

Zulkifli had arrived last week before departing to Madinah as part of his official visit to Saudi Arabia amid the Covid-19 pandemic, following Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin’s own trip last month.