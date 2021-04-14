Toh Puan Norkiah, wife of former Sarawak governor dies aged 72

Toh Puan Norkiah @ Rokiah Bagong was laid to rest at the Samariang Muslim Cemetery in Petra Jaya this evening. — Picture from Twitter/MKNSarawak

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

KUCHING, April 14 — Toh Puan Norkiah @ Rokiah Bagong, wife to the former Sarawak Yang Dipertua Negeri, Tun Abang Muhammad Salahuddin Abang Barieng, died at the Sarawak General Hospital today.

She was 72.

According to one of her children, Norkiah breathed her last at about noon today due to brain haemorrhage.

Abang Muhammad Salahuddin, 99, and some family members were by Norkiah’s side when she died.

Meanwhile, the Sarawak Public Communications Unit at the Chief Minister’s Department said Norkiah was laid to rest at the Samariang Muslim Cemetery in Petra Jaya here, this evening. — Bernama