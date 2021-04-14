Police looking for witnesses of fatal accident on NKVE near Damansara toll exit early this morning

Petaling Jaya district police chief SAC Nik Ezanee Mohd Faisal said those with information could contact the investigating officer Insp Rina Murniza Hashim at 013-9738580 or the nearest police station. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, April 14 — Police are urging any witnesses of a fatal accident at KM 16.5 of the New Klang Valley Expressway (NKVE) heading towards Sungai Buloh near the Damansara Toll exit early this morning to come forward to assist in the investigation.

Petaling Jaya district police chief SAC Nik Ezanee Mohd Faisal said those with information could contact the investigating officer Insp Rina Murniza Hashim at 013-9738580 or the nearest police station.

The victim of the fatal accident was a man, he said in a statement today.

Nik Ezanee added that the police received an alert from a PLUS Malaysia Bhd employee at 4.20am informing that a fatal accident has occurred involving a pedestrian and a trailer.

“Preliminary investigations at the scene revealed that the trailer was headed towards Hutan Melintang, Perak. During the journey, the driver felt that he hit something in the middle of the road and when he stopped to check, he realised he had hit a man.

“The body was sent to the Universiti Malaya Medical Centre for autopsy and identification process,” he said. — Bernama