Covid-19: Two out of seven new clusters involve education institutions in Sabah, Kedah

KUALA LUMPUR, Apr 14 — Two new clusters have emerged involving teachers and students at educational institutions in Sabah and Kedah today, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said.

The Permatang Berangan cluster in Kuala Muda, Sungai Petani, Kedah and the Jalan Khidmat cluster in Kota Kinabalu were deemed workplace clusters in educational institutions today following more than 20 cases detected apiece.

In Permatang Berangan, 28 individuals were found positive following 51 screenings, while in the Jalan Khidma cluster a 14-year-old student was reported positive on April 12.

To date, 796 screenings were one and 24 other individuals including students and teachers were found positive for Covid-19.

Apart from that, the Jalan Sempilai cluster in Penang includes the districts of Seberang Prai where staff of a public institution aged 34 was found positive on April 11. Following screenings on 57 people, 14 were found positive.

The Batu Sepuluh cluster in Tawau, Sabah involves a public institution located along Batu 10, Apas where the index case a 60-year-old woman was found positive on March 28.

The Jalan Sahadi cluster in Selangor is a community cluster where a social function held on Jalan Sahadi, Kampung Sungai Pelek on April 3 had a 27-year-old female found positive on April 11.

The Jalan Mohd Taib cluster in Selangor involves workers at a supermarket warehouse on Jalan Mohd Taib, Sungai Choh Industrial District where a 43-year-old woman was found positive n April 7.

The Jalan Gapam cluster in Melaka is a workplace cluster whose index case was found positive on April 10. Following that, another 10 were found positive.