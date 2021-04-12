Police requests Interpol’s help to locate Nicky Liow, says deputy IGP

File picture shows Liow Soon Hee being brought to be arraigned at the Ampang Sessions Court, November 3, 2017 on four charges in connection with beating three RELA members. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, April 12 — The Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) has requested Interpol’s help via the Blue Notice to locate and arrest a businessman on the run Datuk Seri Nicky Liow Soon Hee for suspicion of masterminding an organised crime group in the country.

The Blue Notice refers to the request to locate, identify or collect information on a person of interest.

Deputy Inspector-General of Police Datuk Seri Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani said they have yet to receive any feedback from the international agency.

“I believe if (the suspect) can be traced, they (Interpol) will inform us,” he said at a press conference after presenting donations to the next of kin of the late Sergeant Baharuddin Ramli and Sergeant Norihan Tari, as well as PDRM retirees at the Bukit Aman Mosque here, today.

Baharuddin and Norihan of the General Operations Force (GOF) were involved in a shooting incident at the Malaysia-Thai border last year, which the latter survived.

Previously, Bernama reported that the police had busted the ‘Nicky Gang’ suspected to be involved in international organised crime, Macau Scam and money laundering.

The police also confiscated hundreds of thousands of ringgit and assets worth millions through 70 raids conducted in the Klang Valley recently.

On the issue of secret societies in the country, Acryl Sani said the Criminal Investigation Department would always monitor their movements, adding actions had been taken against a large number of these criminals under the Prevention of Crime Act (POCA) 1959 since last year.

Acryl Sani said the police welcomed any information from the public regarding criminal misconduct by these gangs.

Bernama reported that the police had arrested 550 gang members for various offences in Selangor from 2019 until March this year.

Earlier, the Federal Territories Islamic Religion Council presented a total of RM535,500 to 1,051 police retirees living in Kuala Lumpur as well as RM5,000 each to Norihan and the wife of the late Baharuddin. — Bernama