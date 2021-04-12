Cop dragged on car bonnet: Teenage girl pleads guilty

File picture shows Umiezatul Asyikin Nasrun being brought before the Bandar Baru Bangi Magistrate's Court, March 12, 2021. — Bernama pic

BANGI, April 12 — A teenage girl pleaded guilty at the Bandar Baru Bangi Magistrate’s Court here today to two charges, namely abetting her boyfriend with injuring a police officer and damaging the latter’s motorcycle, in an incident last month.

Umiezatul Asyikin Nasrun, 20, who had earlier pleaded not guilty to both charges, changed her plea during mention of the case before Judge Effandi Nazila Abdullah who was sitting as Magistrate today.

For the first count, Umiezatul Asyikin was charged with abetting Muhammad Asraf Zulkefli, 19, to cause injury to Mohamad Amirul Yahya, a civil servant on duty, at the parking lot of a fast-food restaurant in Section 9, Bandar Baru Bangi at 10.30 pm on March 9.

The charge was filed under Section 332 of the Penal Code which carries a maximum jail term of three years, or with a fine, or both.

Video footage of the incident had previously gone viral on social media, which showed the policeman clinging on to the bonnet of a car for about 150m after the driver of the car rammed into the former’s motorcycle in an attempt to flee inspection.

Umiezatul Asyikin was also accused of abetting Muhammad Asraf for committing mischief by deliberately damaging the handlebar, exhaust, sport rims and the rear registration number plate of Mohamad Amirul’s motorcycle, causing losses totalling RM1,060 at the same place and time.

The charge filed under Section 427 of the Penal Code, provides for imprisonment of not less than one year and a maximum of five years, or with a fine, or both.

On March 12, Umiezatul Asyikin had pleaded not guilty to the two abetment charges while Muhammad Asraf pleaded guilty to two charges of injuring the policeman and damaging his motorcycle.

Prosecuting Officer ASP Mohd Mazuri Mohd Nazir applied for a date for mention while waiting for the report on injuries sustained to Mohamad Amirul, as well as the probation report of the two teenagers from the Social Welfare Department, as they were offenders under the age of 21.

The court then set May 28 for sentencing. The couple was represented by lawyer Mohd Fikah Sanusi. — Bernama