Health minister: Over 385,000 have received both Covid jabs

Health minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba speaks to a reporter during an interview session with Malay Mail at the Ministry of Health in Putrajaya, March 4, 2021. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, April 11 — A total of 385,251 individuals have received both doses of their vaccine shots under the first phase of the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme as of yesterday, said Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba.

He said during the same period, 571,472 received the first dose, bringing the total number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered in the country to 956,723.

In an infographic shared through his official Twitter account Dr Adham informed that Selangor recorded the highest number of recipients administered with the first dose at 76,612, followed by Sarawak (59,531), Sabah (54,058), Perak (52,677) and Kuala Lumpur (52,110).

Meanwhile, Selangor also recorded the highest number of recipients who had completed both doses totalling 52,133, followed by Perak (41,348), Sabah (41,029), Kuala Lumpur (33,603) and Sarawak (30,639).

As for the number who have signed up for the immunisation programme, Dr Adham said as of yesterday, a total of 8,443,581 or 34.80 per cent had registered, with Selangor recording the highest number, totalling 2,263,133.

According to the immunisation programme, the implementation period of the first phase of vaccination is from February to April, involving 500,000 frontliners, mainly health workers.

The second phase is from April to August this year involving 9.4 million senior citizens aged 60 and above, as well as vulnerable groups with morbidity problems, in addition to persons with disabilities.

The third phase scheduled from May to February 2022 is for individuals aged 18 and above, targetting about 13.7 million people. — Bernama



