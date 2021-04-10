Higher Education Ministry urges Malaysian graduates to enrol in short courses to increase marketability

Datuk Mansor Othman speaks to reporters at the Penang Islamic Religious Council office in George Town February 22, 2019. ― Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

BUKIT MERTAJAM, April 10 — Unemployed university graduates have been urged to enrol in short courses under the Lifelong Learning programme (PSH) offered at community colleges nationwide to increase their knowledge and help them to secure a job.

Deputy Higher Education Minister Datuk Mansor Othman said the move would increase their technical as well as entrepreneurial skills.

“MOHE intends to further strengthen PSH to be able to increase the marketability of students and youths, not to mention the local community, especially during the current Covid-19 (pandemic). Entrepreneurial knowledge is very important for an individual to continue living when he loses his job,” he told reporters after officiating the Caring Malaysia Tour programme and the Entrepreneurship and Innovative Community Cultivation (KPKI) programme through Laser Technology at Seberang Jaya Community College today.

He said PSH which was introduced in 2002 offers short courses to the public, adding that as of Dec 31, 2020, a total of 2,968,966 participants had taken part in the programme with a total of 141,624 offerings of short courses.

In 2020, 1,289 persons with disabilities, 1,583 single mothers, 20,375 individuals from the abject poor group, 47,590 youths, 2,711 senior citizens and 382 Orang Asli had enrolled in the short courses offered under the programme, he added.

Mansor said among the skills courses with the highest participation in 2020 were catering, computer and information technology, self-development and motivation, graphics and multimedia, business and entrepreneurship, tailoring, beauty and grooming, industrial programmes, spirituality and religion as well as electrical and electronics.

Mansor also presented RM17,000 in allocation to upgrade the laser cutter machine at the college.

He said a total of 12 youths from the Nibong Tebal community had attended a souvenir making course where they were taught to use the machine and to start their own business, under the KPKI initiative. — Bernama