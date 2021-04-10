Covid-19: Sarawak allows ‘conditional’ breaking of fast in hotels, restaurants, halls, says SDMC

A family eating a meal at home during movement control order (MCO) in Petaling Jaya on January 26, 2021. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUCHING, April 10 — The Sarawak State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) has agreed to allow the breaking of fast at hotels, restaurants and halls, with certain conditions, during the month of Ramadan.

It said in a statement today that hotel, restaurant and hall operators who intend to provide breaking of fast services would be required to inform the local authorities and their respective SDMCs first due to the Covid-19 situation in the state.

“No group reservations from government and private agencies are allowed. Only individuals and close family members are allowed through early reservations while walk-ins are not permitted,” it said.

According to the SDMC, customers can only order from the menu or help themselves to the food that has already been served at their tables and are not allowed to queue for food.

“As for the number of customers, only 50 per cent of the restaurant capacity or a maximum of 300 people are allowed for halls or hotels. The detailed guidelines can be accessed from the Sarawak Local Government and Housing Ministry website (https://mlgh.sarawak.gov.my),” the statement added.

Meanwhile, Sarawak recorded 296 new Covid-19 cases and four fatalities today. — Bernama —