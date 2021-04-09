Mustapa: 12th MP is in final stage of preparation

The 12th Malaysia Plan (12MP) is in the final stages of preparation, said Minister in Prime Minister’s Department (Economy) Datuk Seri Mustapa Mohamed. — Bernama pic

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

KUALA LUMPUR, April 9 — The 12th Malaysia Plan (12MP) is in the final stages of preparation, said Minister in Prime Minister’s Department (Economy) Datuk Seri Mustapa Mohamed.

Four days ago, he said the government has received requests for an allocation totalling RM900 billion under the 12MP from the federal and state governments and agencies.

Previously, he said although the 12MP has not been revealed to the public, the government is rolling out several policies such as the Malaysian Digital Economy Blueprint.

“The Covid-19 has brought about a lot of challenges that in many ways have hastened the process of reform as we work on the 12MP, which is in the final stages now,” he said at the ‘A Transformative Leap: MyDigital Insights & Fireside Chat’, organised by the RHB Investment Bank.

Mustapa said the Malaysia Digital Economy Blueprint will pave the way for the country to ensure that the people would be digital-ready.

The blueprint outlines the country’s way forward in becoming a regional leader in digital economy. — Bernama