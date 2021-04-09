Deputy CM urges public to be more vigilant after highest ever Covid-19 daily tally in Sarawak

Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah addresses a press conference in Kuching July 17, 2020. — Picture courtesy of Sarawak Public Communication Unit

KUCHING, April 9 — The number of new Covid-19 cases recorded in the state today, the highest recorded so far, serves as a warning to the people to remain vigilant in facing the outbreak.

State Disaster Management Committee Chairman Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas said if the people continue to fail to adhere to the set standard operating procedures (SOP), efforts to reduce cases will also not be fruitful.

“Today we witnessed the highest number of cases ever recorded since the pandemic hit Sarawak, the number should serve as a warning to the people.

“The increase in cases will bring major implications because the people will not be able to return to life as before (the pandemic),” he said in a press conference today.

Sarawak today recorded the highest Covid-19 daily cases in the state with 555 new infections along with three new deaths. — Bernama