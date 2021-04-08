Undi18: Minister tells Malaysian university student leaders to take on new challenges as leaders in upcoming GE15

Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah speaks during a press conference on the Emergency Ordinance in Putrajaya March 12, 2021. — Picture by Hari Anggara

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

ARAU, April 8 — University student leaders today will have a heavier responsibility compared to their predecessors as they should be guides to the first generation of first-time voters who would be eligible when the voting age limit is lowered to 18 years in the coming general election.

Communications and Multimedia Minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah said university student leaders should not only be aware of their rights and roles as voters in the general election but to also guide older adults as well.

“In a wider context, university student leaders are also leadership companions of the government.

“You have a new responsibility a privilege as university student leaders today,” he said when speaking at a Townhall session with student leaders of Universiti Malaysia Perlis (UNIMAP) here today.

Also present at the event were National Film Development Corporation Malaysia (Finas) Dr Ahmad Idham Ahmad Nadzri, Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) chairman Dr Fadhlullah Suhaimi Abdul Malek and UNIMAP deputy vice chancellor (Student Affairs & Alumni) Professor Dr. Mohd Fo’ad Sakdan.

He said as young leaders they need to understand the needs of the generation today.

“Among them are that youths want their voices heard, their proposals recognised as well as all issues related to the younger generation resolved in the way that suits them,” he said. — Bernama