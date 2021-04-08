Royal Malaysian Navy logistics head remanded over fake RM24,000 claim

An MACC officer escorting the suspect, who is a Royal Malaysian Navy logistics chief, before the remand application at the Johor Baru Magistrate’s Court today. — Picture by Ben Tan

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

JOHOR BARU, April 8 ― A Royal Malaysian Navy logistics chief has been remanded for six days starting today to assist in investigations into fake claims amounting to RM24,250.

Magistrate Nur Izzaty Muhammad Zahari issued the remand order for the 36-year-old suspect at the Magistrate's Court here.

This was following his arrest by the Johor Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) investigators yesterday.

The suspect was earlier detained at the Johor MACC office in Jalan Persiaran Tanjung at 10am to assist in the ongoing investigations.

Johor MACC said the suspect was believed to have abetted in and submitted a false claim for the printing of paper bags and banners to the RMN’s Sultan Ismail headquarters in Pengerang, Kota Tinggi.

The anti-graft agency said its investigators confirmed that the RM24,250 worth of items were never supplied.

The case is being investigated under Section 18 of the MACC Act 2009 that, upon conviction, is punishable by a fine of five times the value of the bribe or RM10,000, whichever is higher and imprisonment not exceeding 20 years.