RM52.7m in traffic summonses collected via MyBayar Saman app, say police

KUALA LUMPUR, April 8 — Police have collected RM52,715,630 in traffic summonses via MyBayar Saman application, involving 475,261 summonses, as of April 7.

Bukit Aman Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department director Datuk Azisman Alias said the application received encouraging response from the public to settle their summonses.

He said the number of registered users has also increased.

“The summons collection exceeded RM50 million on the 14th day since MyBayar Saman was introduced on March 25. The public is advised to grab the 50 per cent offer to settle (traffic offences) via the application, which will end on April 11,” he said when contacted by Bernama.

Azisman said a total of 615,585 users have registered with MyBayar Saman as of yesterday.

On March 25, Inspector-General of Police, Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador said members of the public with traffic summonses can enjoy discounts of up to 50 per cent via MyBayar Saman online portal and smartphone application.

However, discounts were not offered to selected road offences such as beating traffic lights, overspeeding, overtaking on double lines, using a mobile phone while driving and driving in the emergency lane.

To use MyBayar Saman, one has to go to the portal http://mybayar.rmp.gov.my or download the app to the phone. — Bernama