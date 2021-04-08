Minister: Information Dept to act as facilitator for vaccine registrations

Covid 19 vaccine immunisation programme for frontliners of low risk quarantine and treatment staff at Malaysia Agro Exposition Park Serdang (MAEPS) March 5, 2021. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

ARAU, April 8 — The Information Department has been directed to act as facilitators to help the people, especially senior citizens and persons with disabilities (PwD), register for their Covid-19 vaccine shots.

Communications and Multimedia Minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah said the department’s district offices will approach these groups through programmes organised.

“We are currently focusing on (vaccine) registrations as there are still many senior citizens and PwD who have yet to sign up this will be done either through MySejahtera (application), or we will help them register manually as it is important everyone is covered when it comes to the vaccination shots,” he said.

He was speaking to reporters after being granted an audience with Raja of Perlis Tuanku Syed Sirajuddin Putra Jamalullail at Istana Arau here today.

Meanwhile, Saifuddin also advised the public not to be influenced by anti-vaccine groups as the Covid-19 vaccine has been certified safe for use.

“Don’t fall for rumours and fake news, the vaccines have been certified safe for use and a fatwa has also been issued that the Covid-19 vaccine is permissible (harus),” he said. — Bernama