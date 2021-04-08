Health Ministry: Malaysia records 1,285 new Covid-19 cases, with Selangor tops once again

Health workers collect swab samples to test for Covid-19 at Dewan MBPJ in Petaling Jaya February 6, 2021. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, April 8 — There were 1,285 new Covid-19 infections and three deaths from the coronavirus in Malaysia over the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Health (MoH) said today.

In a statement, its director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said this brings the total number of cumulative cases to 355,753 since the pandemic arrived in Malaysia early last year.

In terms of states, Selangor topped the list of new daily cases with 374, followed by Sarawak (212) and Penang (162).

MORE TO COME