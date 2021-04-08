Fifteen Kelantan-bound foreigners nabbed for travelling interstate sans permit

Sik said the Myanmar nationals were travelling in an express bus which was from Kuala Lumpur and heading to Rantau Panjang, Kelantan. — AFP pic

GUA MUSANG, April 8 — Fifteen Myanmar nationals were arrested for attempting to enter Kelantan without a permission letter at a roadblock in Kampung Tanah Puteh, here, last Monday.

Gua Musang district police chief Supt Sik Choon Foo said they were detected when enforcement officers at the roadblock stopped an express bus, which was from Kuala Lumpur and heading to Rantau Panjang, Kelantan.

“The foreigners were spotted behaving suspiciously and when asked to show their permission letter for inter-state travel, five of them produced false ones and 10 did not have the letter.

“All of them also have expired travel documents and they were believed to be attempting to return to their country by crossing to Thailand from Rantau Panjang,” he told a press conference at the Gua Musang district police headquarters (IPD) here today.

He said the Myanmar nationals, aged between 20 and 50 and included two women, were brought to the IPD for further investigations.

The case is being investigated under Section 6(1)(C) of the Immigration Act 1959/63, Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act (Act 342) and Section 420 of the Penal Code. — Bernama