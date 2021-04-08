Eleven famous Asean landmarks to be placed on Pulau Bidong seabed, says minister

Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri speaks at the National Tourism Policy (DPN) 2020-2030 Roadshow in Kuala Nerus, Terengganu, April 8, 2021. — Bernama pic

KUALA NERUS, April 8 — Eleven iconic Asean landmarks will be placed on the seabed of Pulau Bidong, Terengganu under the 1st Asean Underwater Mini Landmark special project.

Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister, Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri said the project, managed by the National Heritage Department (JWN) in collaboration with Universiti Malaysia Terengganu (UMT), would be launched between June 15 and 19, in conjunction with the Asean Seminar on the Preservation and Protection of Underwater Cultural Heritage.

“The project estimated to cost RM265,000 and to be financed by the Asean Cultural Fund, is a cultural project that will act as a knowledge sharing and cultural exchange platform for Asean countries.

“This will also be a new cultural tourist product that will help the tourism and culture sector boost the economy, as well as enhance Malaysia’s global tourism image,” she told reporters after attending the National Tourism Policy (DPN) 2020-2030 Roadshow, here, today.

The monuments include the Petronas Twin Towers Kuala Lumpur-KLCC (Malaysia), Sultan Haji Omar Ali Saifuddien Mosque (Brunei), Cambodia Independence Monument, Patuxai Monument (Laos), Indonesia National Monument, Shwedagon Pagoda (Myanmar), Joe Rizal Monument (Philippines), Merlion (Singapore), Wat Arun Ratchawararam Ratchaworamahawihan (Thailand) and Tran Quoc Pagoda (Vietnam).

This time around the DPN roadshow which involves three states in the East Coast zone, namely Terengganu, Kelantan and Pahang was participated by the industry players in a hybrid manner.

Various transformation agendas focusing on efforts to help the tourism industry recover, strengthen industry players’ resilience and develop sustainable tourism were discussed in the session.

Nancy, who is on a three-day working visit to Terengganu beginning today, had earlier paid a courtesy call on Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar at his Seri Iman official residence this morning.

Nancy and the Motac team will also be visiting Tasik Kenyir, Noor Arfa Craft Complex, the Terengganu Drawbridge, Manang Songket, the Islamic Civilisation Park, VillaPadu Desa, State Museum Complex and the Terengganu Cultural Village. — Bernama