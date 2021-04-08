Edgenta UEMS vows cooperation with MOH, union to resolve healthcare workers’ complaints

Edgenta UEMS’ statement follows after a memorandum drafted by The National Union of Workers in Hospital Support and Allied Services (NUWHSAS) was submitted to the Ministry of Health this morning. — Picture from Twitter/Bila Kami Bersatu

KUALA LUMPUR, 8 April — Edgenta UEMS Berhad today reiterated its compliance of Malaysian labour law after complaints were lodged against the firm by healthcare worker unions over alleged poor working conditions and wrongful termination.

In a statement today, Edgenta UEMS also explains that the company factor in various considerations in their decision on whether to extend employment for those above the age of 60.

“As a responsible corporate citizen, the Company has always complied with the Malaysian labour law practices across its operations.

“Pertaining to the main issue raised by the union during the memorandum handover and in accordance with the Malaysian labour law, the minimum retirement age is 60 years old, hence any extension to the employment contracts is based on individuals’ performance, employment records and fit for duty as hospitals are high risk areas,’’ said the statement.

Edgenta UEMS’ statement follows after a memorandum drafted by The National Union of Workers in Hospital Support and Allied Services (NUWHSAS) was submitted to the Ministry of Health this morning.

In NUWHSAS’ memorandum, it had highlighted problems faced by hospital workers including being overworked and wrongful termination.

NUWHSAS union executive secretary M Saraswathy also told the Malay Mail that they had asked the Ministry of Health to intervene in four matters — a dismissal of a 60-year-old worker without valid reason, the discontinuation of transportation to and from workplace, and allegations of workers forced to work in too many locations, and tortured and threatened.

In their statement today, UEM Edgenta also stressed that they acted professionally in their dealing with the health workers union and assured that the company will work with MoH to resolve the matter.

Prior to today’s submission of memorandum, workers who claimed being mistreated by Edgenta UEMS Sdn Bhd had in June last year been arrested for picketing for workers’ rights.

UEM Edgenta Bhd has since published a statement asserting that the activities that led to the union’s allegations were part of a restructuring stemming from an in-sourcing arrangement by Edgenta Mediserve, which was subcontracted for cleaning services awarded to Edgenta UEMS from January 1.

Edgenta Mediserve is the sister company of the Edgenta UEMS, and the NUWHSAS alleged that the changes from the restructuring were a union-busting tactic.