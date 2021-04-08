Despite denials, Zuraida confident leaked phone recording has Anwar’s voice

Housing and Local Government Minister Datuk Zuraida Kamaruddin speaks during a press conference in Ampang April 8, 2021. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, April 8 — Minister Datuk Zuraida Kamaruddin is almost certain that PKR’s Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim is one of the two speakers in a leaked audio recording purportedly with Umno’s Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

The Parti Pribumi Bersatu supreme council member who was formerly from PKR said her confidence comes from years of working with Anwar.

“I have also listened to the recording. Shortly after Zahid issued a statement denying it is him, followed by Anwar.

“But having been with PKR for many years, and working Parliament for 20 years as well as working alongside Anwar, I believe it is his voice,” the housing and local government minister said after attending a charity event organised by film director, producer and actress Erma Fatima.

The controversial phone conversation purportedly between Zahid and Anwar was leaked in a four-minute video clip yesterday. It has since circulated on social media.

The two speakers discussed Zahid’s speech at the recent Umno assembly declaring that his party would contest the 15th general election on its own, and said this was not an end to their joint efforts.

Asked her opinion on the contents of the recording, Zuraida said it is to be expected.

“He can say whatever he wants to, it is a part of life. We just take it as it is,” she said.

On the subject of Umno severing cooperation with Bersatu, the Ampang MP said the party will move on regardless if Umno chose to sever or retain ties.

Last month, Anwar disclosed that PKR and Umno have started preliminary discussions on the possibility of cooperating for the 15th general election.

Zahid has since expressed his shock and disappointment at the recording, calling it fake and an attempt to weaken and destroy Umno.

Anwar has also rejected the audio recording, similarly calling it fake and slanderous and the latest ploy by “some elements in the government leadership” to damage inter-party ties within the Opposition Pakatan Harapan coalition ahead of GE15.